Harsha Bhogle All Praise for Pakistani Bowling Attack

Pakistan suffered a narrow two-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in their last Super Fours Stage match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, held at the R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium.

The rain-affected high-octane clash witnessed many ups and downs, and eventually, the home side succeeded in chasing a target of 252 runs in a thrilling last-ball finish.

National bowlers, particularly newcomer, Zaman Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed, displayed phenomenal bowling performances that received immense praise from the cricket fraternity.

Renowned Indian commentator, Harsha Bhogle, lauded the Pakistani bowling department for giving a tough time to the home side despite the absence of two key pacers, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

Fabulous match. I thought Sri Lanka would win it with an over left. But this is a very good Pakistan bowling side and Zaman Khan almost won it for them. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 14, 2023

After Sri Lanka qualified for the final of the Asia Cup, Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter and said that he expected Dasun Shanaka-led side to chase the total with one over left.

It is worth noting that Pakistan had suffered four injuries before the crucial match, as Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Salman Agha, and Imam-ul-Haq were not part of the playing XI due to injuries.