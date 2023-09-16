Mean3 Software House Debuts on Times Square Before Exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt

In a historic moment for Pakistan’s thriving tech industry, Mean3 has achieved a monumental feat by becoming the first IT company to be featured at the iconic New York Times Square. This momentous occasion has cemented Mean3’s status as a rising star in the global tech landscape.

Mean3, a tech company headquartered in Pakistan, under the leadership of Abdul Hadi Siraj, has emerged as a distinguished software house and marketing agency. It has rapidly gained recognition for its innovative solutions and groundbreaking contributions in the E-commerce industry. The company’s mission is to revolutionize businesses worldwide, and their journey has been adorned with numerous accolades and partnerships with over 200 global enterprises.

Mean3 has been selected by the TechCrunch team to showcase, among thousands of global applicants to investors and TechCrunch editors. This event draws 10,000 participants, an array of investors, and numerous global media outlets, and serves as a significant gathering for the global startup community.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 will take place in the Moscone Centre in San Francisco from September 19 to 21. The event is recognized for presenting the hottest startups, introducing game-changing innovations, and debating what’s on the minds of the tech industry’s leading innovators—and this year will be no exception. Dropbox, Mint, Cloudflare, Fitbit, Yammer, and other startups have previously debuted at Disrupt.

Mean3’s journey to Times Square during TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 signifies a significant milestone not only for the company but also for Pakistan’s growing tech ecosystem. It sends a powerful message to the world that innovation knows no boundaries and that emerging tech hubs like Pakistan have much to offer.

This achievement will undoubtedly inspire other Pakistani tech startups and entrepreneurs to dream big and pursue their ambitions on a global scale.

Mean3 Story

Mean3, founded in 2016 by Abdul Hadi Siraj, Mean3 began with a passion for gaming and has grown into a leading IT force with over 100 experts in New York and Pakistan. Recognized as the fastest-growing brand of the year, they offer innovative solutions to global challenges and partner with notable names like Now & Forever, Zashko Inc, Carters Pakistan, and dealerships of KIA, Hyundai, and Peugeot.

Leadership in E-commerce Solutions

As a pre-eminent E-commerce solution provider, Mean3 is particularly acclaimed for its expertise in Shopify Plus. Their proficiency in this platform positions them at the forefront of transforming online businesses, enabling them to thrive in the competitive digital landscape.

Diverse Array of Services

Mean3’s creative prowess and collective expertise enables them to offer a diverse array of services, including:

E-commerce Development (Shopify Plus, Magento 2, Custom Laravel)

Website Design & Development

Mobile Application Development

Game Development (Unity 2D and 3D)

Social Media Management

Search Engine Optimization

Lead Generation

Performance Marketing

Staff Augmentation and Outsourcing

Their commitment to quality service and budget-conscious solutions nurtures enduring bonds with their clientele.

In a world where technology knows no borders, Mean3’s debut at the iconic New York Times Square and its presence at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 reaffirms the limitless possibilities for companies willing to push the boundaries of innovation. With over 200 global businesses in their roster and an exceptional satisfaction rate of 97%, they are poised to make a significant impact at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. As they prepare to showcase their latest innovations, Mean3 invites you to join us on this journey of technological excellence.

Learn more at www.mean3.com