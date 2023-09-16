Railway Minister Calls for Fuel Efficiency and Healthcare Improvement

Caretaker Minister for Railways Shahid Ashraf Tarar has asked the railway administration to reduce fuel costs, gradually shift the entire railway network to an online fuel management system, prevent fuel theft at all costs, and increase operational efficiency.
While presiding over a meeting at Railway Headquarters, Tarar said that steps should be taken to improve railway health sector services. The process of transferring the railway network to solar energy should be accelerated, the minister directed the officers concerned.
Tarar emphasized the need for digital monitoring of fuel consumption and efficient supply of fuel to storage depots. The caretaker minister praised the administration for cracking down on electricity theft.
The Railway Minister was also briefed on cost-cutting measures in the Electrical Department. The Federal Minister directed to install electricity meters in all residential units of railway colonies.
He was also informed about the repair work on the track affected by floods and rains. Shahid Ashraf Tarr directed DS Quetta to complete track maintenance work on the Sibbi Harnai section by September 30.
In the meeting, it was decided to modernize the Cairns Hospital and open the outdoor services of the hospital to the general public. All the hospitals managed by the railways will be upgraded at the direction of the caretaker minister.
In this regard, there will be no public-private partnership, the railway itself will upgrade the hospitals. The Railway Minister directed the administration to submit a business model by next Friday to earn revenue from Railway Hospitals.