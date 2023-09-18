PMD Predicts More Rain in Coming Days

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted a few heavy/ isolated very heavy falls in (Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Umerkot, Tharparkar and Mirpurkhas)

Met Office informed that a low pressure area (LPA) is located over Southeast of Rajasthan (India) and likely to move southwestwards during the next 48 hours.

Rain/wind-thundershowers (with moderate to isolated heavy falls) are expected in Lower Sindh (Tharparkar. Umerkot. Mirpurkhas. Sanghar, Khairpur, Badin, Sajawal, Thatta, Jamshoro, Larkana, Dadu, Karachi, Hyderabad, Naushahro Feroze. Shaheed Benazirabad, Mitayari. Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar while, at isolated places in Sukkur. Ghotki, Qambar Shahdadkot, Barkhan, Sibbi, Zhob. Kalat, Khuzdar. Lasbella and Awaran from 18th (evening/night) to 20th September.

Rain/wind-thunderstorm Kashmir. Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad, North & Eastern Punjab (Pothohar region, Murree, Galliyat, Sargodha, Gujranwala. Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura. Faisalabad, Okara, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar Bahawalpur), Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Dir. Swat, Chitral, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Mardan. Nowshera, Swabi, Peshawar and Kohat) from 18 (evening/night) to 21 September with occasional gaps.

Impacts and Advises: