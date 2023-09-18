PMD Predicts More Rain in Coming Days

By Asma Sajid | Published Sep 18, 2023 | 11:35 am

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted a few heavy/ isolated very heavy falls in (Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Umerkot, Tharparkar and Mirpurkhas)

Met Office informed that a low pressure area (LPA) is located over Southeast of Rajasthan (India) and likely to move southwestwards during the next 48 hours.

Rain/wind-thundershowers (with moderate to isolated heavy falls) are expected in Lower Sindh (Tharparkar. Umerkot. Mirpurkhas. Sanghar, Khairpur, Badin, Sajawal, Thatta, Jamshoro, Larkana, Dadu, Karachi, Hyderabad, Naushahro Feroze. Shaheed Benazirabad, Mitayari. Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar while, at isolated places in Sukkur. Ghotki, Qambar Shahdadkot, Barkhan, Sibbi, Zhob. Kalat, Khuzdar. Lasbella and Awaran from 18th (evening/night) to 20th September.

Rain/wind-thunderstorm Kashmir. Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad, North & Eastern Punjab (Pothohar region, Murree, Galliyat, Sargodha, Gujranwala. Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura. Faisalabad, Okara, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar Bahawalpur), Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Dir. Swat, Chitral, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Mardan. Nowshera, Swabi, Peshawar and Kohat) from 18 (evening/night) to 21 September with occasional gaps.

Impacts and Advises:
  • Few heavy to isolated very heavy falls may inundate low-lying areas in Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Umerkot, Tharparkar, and Mirpurkhas from 18 (night) to 20 September
  • Farmers are advised to manage their crop activities accordingly.
  • Tourists and travelers are advised to remain cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the period.
  • Wind thunderstorms may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels, etc.
  • The general public is advised to stay at safe places during windstorms/lightning/heavy rains.
  • All concerned authorities are advised to remain ALERT and take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period.

