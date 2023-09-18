NIC Karachi and The Asia Foundation Successfully Wrap Up the 4th BuiltByHer Hackathon

The National Incubation Center Karachi (NIC Karachi), in collaboration with The Asia Foundation, celebrated the successful conclusion of the 4th BuiltByHer Hackathon.

This innovative event, which provides a platform for women programmers, coders, entrepreneurs, students, artists, and technologists, concluded with a competitive grand finale.

BuiltByHer is a 48-hour hackathon that challenges women-led teams to develop solutions to pressing societal issues. The 4th iteration of the competition focused on four critical themes:

Economic Empowerment for Inclusive Growth

Reducing Barriers to Access to Justice

STEM Education for Young Minds

Climate Change

These themes represent some of the most significant challenges facing society today.

This year’s Hackathon received applications from more than 221 teams, highlighting the enthusiasm and commitment of women to address these critical challenges. After rigorous evaluations, 15 teams were selected to participate in the grand finale.

The judges, after careful consideration, announced two teams as the winners of the 4th BuiltByHer Hackathon. Aizaz led by Mehtab Parveen and HER Sahulat led by Sheeza Zahid demonstrated outstanding solutions. These winning teams will receive a combined prize money of Rs. 1,400,000, enabling them to further develop and scale their innovative solutions.

The winning projects truly exemplify innovation and its potential for social impact. Aizaz Clothing, a pioneering fashion-tech company, specializes in the retail and wholesale of shirts, including customized options. Aizaz’s Inventory Management System represents a significant leap in customer service. It addresses delays in product delivery by ensuring that orders are delivered within just 3 hours. Moreover, it offers an integrated installment payment feature, providing customers with greater financial flexibility and freedom.

In contrast, HER Sahulat is a pioneering, tech-enabled platform committed to empowering women economically and socially. Through our innovative Video Bootcamps, we equip women with real-world skills, ensuring their competitiveness in the evolving job market. Beyond training, we guarantee employment opportunities, providing a tangible path to financial independence. HER Sahulat is a catalyst for gender equality and a brighter future for all, focused on upskilling women for digital employment.

Farva Minhas, Project Coordinator at The Asia Foundation, expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “BuiltByHer 4.0 is another successful partnership between NIC Karachi and The Asia Foundation. Through this collaboration, we have empowered young women across the nation, fostering innovative solutions to critical challenges.

Apart from the hackathon, we also collaborated with NIC Karachi on the ‘Impact Collective,’ an initiative promoting research-based dialogues among academia and policymakers to enhance climate resilience in Pakistan.”

Faizan Laghari, Project Director of NIC Karachi, emphasized the impact of these initiatives, saying, “The BuiltByHer series exemplifies our commitment to empowering women in Pakistan. By addressing pressing issues through technology and entrepreneurship, we not only create innovative solutions but also empower a new generation of female entrepreneurs and leaders who will drive positive change in our society.”

BuiltByHer was initiated in 2020 to identify STEM-based solutions that empower women in Pakistan. Over the years, it has created a network of female mentors, coaches, and innovators, contributing to increased gender parity in the Pakistani educational and tech ecosystem.

The hackathon has positively impacted hundreds of female entrepreneurs and change-makers dedicated to making a positive impact in their communities.

The successful conclusion of the 4th BuiltByHer Hackathon underscores the power of collaboration, innovation, and women’s empowerment in addressing pressing societal challenges. It also aligns with NIC Karachi’s mission to foster entrepreneurship, technology, and inclusive growth.