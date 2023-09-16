Surge in Children’s Deaths Due to Malaria Raises Alarm in Sindh

A recent death has added to the mounting toll of children falling victim to malaria in Sindh. This latest fatality marks the sixth child to succumb to the mosquito-borne disease in just one week, according to reports on Saturday.

The victim, an 11-month-old child from the village of Samandar Khoso, was rushed to Jacobabad Hospital in critical condition after contracting malaria. The child did not receive timely medical attention, ultimately resulting in a devastating loss, hospital sources revealed.

The Sindh Health Department sounded the alarm on the escalating malaria crisis, with a staggering 269,596 reported cases in the province. Disturbingly, figures shared by the health department indicated that from January to August, the Hyderabad division alone recorded 132,441 cases of this deadly disease.

Mirpur Khas reported 65,807 cases, Larkana recorded 48,499 cases, and Sukkur reported 11,591 cases. Furthermore, Shaheed Benazirabad accounted for 4,924 patients. However, there was a glimmer of hope in Karachi, which reported 1,834 malaria cases over the past eight months but thankfully no fatalities, according to the health department report.

Health officials identified last year’s unprecedented rainfall and flooding in Sindh as a major contributor to the surge in malaria cases, with floodwaters still stagnant in several areas. The alarming rise in child deaths emphasizes the need for enhanced malaria prevention and treatment measures in the region.