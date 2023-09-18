WhatsApp Will Let You Use Avatars in Video Calls Soon

Out of all the practical updates coming to WhatsApp soon, the chatting app is also planning to add something fun soon. The popular messenger will soon let you use your avatar in video calls.

WhatsApp added avatars to the app in December last year. Similar to Snapchat’s bitmojis, WhatsApp avatars let you express yourself as a 3D character in the app through stickers, profile pictures, and more. Most of us have created our avatar character already and some use it for their profile pictures too.

Now a new beta version for WhatsApp on Android (version 2.23.19.14) has revealed that you will be able to use these avatars on video calls too.

Using avatars in video calls will not disable end-to-end encryption, keeping your calls safe, but keep in mind that Meta will be using some of your data to improve the avatar experience.

Other than video call support, WhatsApp is also planning to enable avatars for reactions to status updates. It is unclear what that will look like, but this certainly looks like a step in the Metaverse direction of things.

Instagram and Facebook Messenger already let you use avatars for video calls, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see the same thing on WhatsApp. The three chatting apps often share features and updates and this would be another addition to that list. WhatsApp may even let you message between all these platforms soon.

WhatsApp lets you video call up to 32 people at the same time, but that may increase in the future.