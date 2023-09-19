Female SSP Honored With Prestigious International Award in New Zealand

In a momentous recognition of her unwavering commitment to law enforcement and her tireless efforts to combat violence against women, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sonia Shamroz Khan, currently serving as the District Police Officer of Battagram in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), was awarded the prestigious ‘Police Officer of the Year’ accolade by the International Association of Women Police.

SSP Sonia Shamroz Khan, who has also held the position of district police officer in Chitral, was honored during a ceremony in Auckland, New Zealand. Her remarkable contributions include the establishment of a complaint cell dedicated to registering grievances related to forced marriages, a pervasive issue in the region.

Reports quote SSP Shamroz Khan as dedicating her award to the victims of gender discrimination and the resilient women police officers who persevere against all odds. She emphasized the crucial role played by women officers in ensuring peace and security within communities.

SSP Shamroz Khan’s empathetic approach, taking into account cultural values and sensitivities, has significantly improved the reporting of crimes against women in the remote Battagram district, where she currently serves. Previously, women in this region were reluctant to seek police assistance, but her efforts have transformed the situation, offering newfound hope and security for women in need.