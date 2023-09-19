Mehran University Jamshoro’s IT Official Accused of Harassing Female Students

In a recent development, a case of alleged harassment of female students has come to light at the Mehran University of Engineering & Technology, Jamshoro. The university administration has taken swift action by suspending an IT department assistant who faces serious charges of harassing female students.

The incident came to public attention when a group of female students lodged a formal written complaint against the accused official, alleging abuse of power and harassment. To address the issue promptly and fairly, University Vice-Chancellor (VC), Dr. Taha Hussain, has formed a specialized three-member committee tasked with investigating the matter and preparing a comprehensive report.

The investigative committee, headed by Prof. Dr. Mukhtiar Ali Unar and comprising Arshad Memon and Dr. Uzmi, has wasted no time and has already initiated its inquiry. The committee members have been diligently recording the statements of the complainants and gathering crucial evidence. However, it’s important to note that the accused official is yet to provide his statement, which will be considered in the investigation.

University officials have assured that a thorough and impartial investigation will be conducted, including recording the suspended assistant’s statement, to ensure justice prevails in this sensitive matter.