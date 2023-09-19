Pakistan Set to Make Two Changes to World Cup 2023 Squad

The National Selection Committee is expected to announce the squad for the upcoming World Cup 2023, scheduled to start on October 5 in India this week.

Due to the injury suffered by the star pacer, Naseem Shah during the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan will be forced to make a change to their squad.

ALSO READ Never-Ending Troubles for Pakistan as Naseem Shah Likely to be Out of World Cup 2023

According to media reports, Hasan Ali is likely to return to the squad, replacing the injured Naseem Shah to give extra strength to the bowling unit.

Elsewhere, Pakistan is also contemplating bolstering their spin attacking options, as the national team spin contingent failed to impress in the Asia Cup 2023.

As a result, mystery spinner, Abrar Ahmed, has also been in the news as a replacement for leg spinner, Usama Mir, in the squad for the much-awaited mega event.

Last week, the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement that they would decide on the inclusion of Naseem Shah after consulting with medical experts.

ALSO READ Naseem Shah Likely to Miss Important Games in World Cup 2023

After the last match in the Asia Cup, Babar Azam expressed hope that the 20-year-old fast bowler would make a comeback in the second phase of the event.

Pakistan will begin their World Cup 2023 campaign against the Netherlands on October 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.