Naseem Shah Likely to Miss Important Games in World Cup 2023

Star Pakistani pacer, Naseem Shah, is likely to miss the first few matches in the much-awaited ODI World Cup 2023, scheduled to kick off on October 5 in India.

Speaking about the injuries to Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, Babar Azam said that the 20-year-old pacer will hopefully make a comeback in the later phases of the event.

I do not know how long the recovery will take, but in my opinion, Naseem Shah will also be in the World Cup later on. But let’s see.

However, Babar Azam expressed hope for the availability of Haris Rauf as the PCB did not remove Rauf from the Asia Cup squad or confirm Shahnawaz Dahani as his replacement.

“I am not revealing our Plan B now. But yes, Haris Rauf is not doing too badly. He has just got a little bit of a side strain, but he is recovering before the World Cup,” Babar said.

It is worth noting that both premier fast bowlers sustained injuries during the rain-affected game of the Super 4s stage of the Asia Cup against India at R. Premadasa Stadium.

It was a significant setback for the Men in Green ahead of the critical do-or-die game against Sri Lanka, where Pakistan suffered a two-wicket defeat in a thrilling encounter.