PBC Stresses Importance of Promoting IT Sector in Meeting with Commerce Minister

Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries and Production Dr Gohar Ejaz chaired a meeting with representatives from the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) today.

The meeting focused on strategies and initiatives to enhance international trade, promote exports, and improve the ease of doing business in Pakistan. During the session, the PBC presented a series of recommendations aimed at addressing key challenges and opportunities in Pakistan’s economic landscape.

ALSO READ Pakistan and Kazakhstan Agree to Strengthen Regional Connectivity, Trade

The PBC emphasized the importance of rationalizing key inputs such as electricity, gas, and labor to enhance the overall competitiveness of Pakistani industries. The PBC also stressed the importance of promoting the IT sector and the transition from commodities to value addition and branding.

The minister expressed his unwavering commitment to fostering economic growth and facilitating trade. He assured that regional trade would be facilitated through proper channels to bolster regional economic ties. He called on the members of PBC to come forward and play their due role in formalizing the economic activities.

The minister also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to combatting smuggling activities, ensuring a level playing field for legitimate businesses. He also outlined his commitment to opening up new markets, increasing IT exports, and promoting e-commerce to boost Pakistan’s GDP.

He also mentioned plans for organizing trade exhibitions and securing concessions from trade partners. He highlighted the government’s intention under SIFC to make IT exports a significant contributor to the country’s GDP.