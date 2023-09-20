India Unveil Kit for World Cup 2023

Team India has unveiled their new jersey for the upcoming much-anticipated ODI World Cup 2023, scheduled to begin next month in India.

The kits for the Rohit Sharma-led team were revealed alongside a musical treat: a song titled ‘3 Ka Dream,’ performed by renowned singer Raftaar.

This anthem embodies the collective hopes of the nation, as India aims for their third ODI World Cup victory, following triumphs in 1983 and 2011.

Adidas, the apparel sponsor, tastefully replaced their signature white shoulder stripes with India’s tricolor as a tribute to the host nation of the event.

1983 ignited the spark.

2011 brought in glory.

1983 ignited the spark.

2011 brought in glory.

2023 marks the beginning of #3KaDream.

Furthermore, the BCCI logo is now displayed with two stars on the left side of the chest, symbolizing previous World Cup victories in 1983 and 2011.

The Men in Blue will commence their campaign against the five-time champions, Australia, on October 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The two-time champions will then face the arch-rivals Pakistan in the highly anticipated clash on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

It is worth mentioning that India recently clinched the ODI Asia Cup 2023 by defeating Sri Lanka by ten wickets in Colombo.