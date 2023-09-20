Official Anthem for World Cup 2023 Finally Released [Video]

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has finally released the official anthem for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in India.

The anthem, titled “Dil Jashn Bole,” features Bollywood actor, Ranveer Singh, and has been composed by renowned Indian music director, Pritam Chakraborty.

ALSO READ Never-Ending Troubles for Pakistan as Naseem Shah Likely to be Out of World Cup 2023

The ICC wrote on social media handles, “Official Anthem arriving now on platform 2023. Board the One Day Xpress and join the greatest cricket Jashn ever!”

DIL JASHN BOLE! #CWC23 Official Anthem arriving now on platform 2023 📢📢 Board the One Day Xpress and join the greatest cricket Jashn ever! 🚂🥳 Credits:

Music – Pritam

Lyrics – Shloke Lal, Saaveri Verma

Singers – Pritam, Nakash Aziz, Sreerama Chandra, Amit Mishra, Jonita… pic.twitter.com/09AK5B8STG — ICC (@ICC) September 20, 2023

The much-awaited event will kick off on October 5 when defending champions, England and New Zealand square off at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ Salalah Sports Club in Oman Signs Ex-Pakistan Football Captain Saddam Hussain

The Men in Green will start their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on October 6 at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Babar Azam-led side is expected to arrive in Hyderabad via Dubai on September 27 to play two warm-up games before they kick off the marquee event.

The much-anticipated mega tournament will be played in the round-robin format with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 matches.