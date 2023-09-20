Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Official Anthem for World Cup 2023 Finally Released [Video]

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Sep 20, 2023 | 12:03 pm

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has finally released the official anthem for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in India.

The anthem, titled “Dil Jashn Bole,” features Bollywood actor, Ranveer Singh, and has been composed by renowned Indian music director, Pritam Chakraborty.

The ICC wrote on social media handles, “Official Anthem arriving now on platform 2023. Board the One Day Xpress and join the greatest cricket Jashn ever!”

The much-awaited event will kick off on October 5 when defending champions, England and New Zealand square off at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Men in Green will start their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on October 6 at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Babar Azam-led side is expected to arrive in Hyderabad via Dubai on September 27 to play two warm-up games before they kick off the marquee event.

The much-anticipated mega tournament will be played in the round-robin format with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 matches.

Imad Ali Jan

