UAE Bans Import of Fresh Meat from Pakistan Through Sea Route

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a ban on the import of fresh meat from Pakistan by sea and has also issued an order in this regard.

According to media reports, the ban was imposed after fungus was found in imported chicken meat from the container of a company based in Karachi. According to the order issued by the UAE authorities, the import ban includes chilled meat and will come into place from October 10.

Pakistani exporters say that the monthly export of Pakistani meat by sea is $1.2 million. According to the exporters, the cost of exporting by ship is high and there are always quality challenges in fresh meat or food worldwide. The exporters have requested the government to take up this matter with the UAE authorities.

Pakistan’s exports of meat and meat preparations stood at $424 million during FY23 and exporters believe the current ban will be a massive setback if it stays.