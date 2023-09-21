Introducing Huawei Cloud Stack 8.3: The Future of Cloud Computing

On the 2nd day of Huawei Connect 2023 on September 21, Huawei Cloud unveiled its latest offering, Huawei Cloud Stack 8.3. This new version represents a significant leap forward, offering a robust suite of over 100 cloud services across 13 distinct categories.

It brings with it enhanced capabilities tailored for Pangu Models, the industrial Internet, data circulation, and a streamlined software development pipeline.

Huawei Cloud Stack 8.3 has been strategically designed to empower government and enterprise customers to embrace cloud technologies and expedite their journey towards intelligent transformation.

Shang Haifeng, the President of Huawei Cloud Stack, expressed their commitment to industry-focused innovation, stating, “We have been stepping up efforts to dive into industries by sticking to our AI for Industries strategy. Today, only a few companies are able to build large models. With robust capabilities and extensive expertise of Huawei Cloud Stack and Pangu Models, we hope to empower every enterprise to build their own large models.”

Empowering Enterprises with On-Premises Large Models

Huawei Cloud Stack is a versatile hybrid cloud platform that enables the deployment of AI cloud services and essential products for large-scale models within enterprise on-premises data centers. It simplifies the process of building on-premises large models, offering a one-stop solution. Huawei Cloud Stack 8.3 introduces a comprehensive AI pipeline encompassing AI computing power, compute architectures, frameworks, development platforms, development suites, foundation models, and a diverse array of professional services.

These elements collectively lower the barriers to entry for organizations seeking to create large models. Furthermore, Huawei Cloud Stack has leveraged the synergy between software and hardware to optimize operator fusion and mixed precision, resulting in a remarkable 45% improvement in training efficiency. Notably, Pangu models have found applications across more than ten different industries, showcasing their versatility and effectiveness.

A Robust Industrial Internet Architecture

Leveraging their extensive industrial expertise, Huawei Cloud has developed a robust industrial Internet architecture using Huawei Cloud Stack. This architecture encompasses five core capabilities: industrial cloud-edge synergy, industrial data collection, industrial data convergence, industrial AI Cortex, and industrial application development.

By seamlessly integrating these capabilities, it facilitates a wide range of use cases and enhances the entire industrial production process, from data collection to intelligent applications.

Trusted Data Circulation for Enterprises

Recognizing the importance of trusted data circulation, Huawei Cloud has introduced a comprehensive data circulation solution built on their data governance capabilities and practical experience. This solution includes features such as data-AI convergence, blockchain integration, and privacy computing capabilities, all provided by Huawei Cloud Stack 8.3.

It empowers enterprises to develop high-quality data products while maintaining data security and privacy. The Exchange Data Space (EDS) service within this solution enables authorized data circulation and sharing within specific domains.

At the Huawei Connect 2023 event, Huawei Cloud, in collaboration with the Shanghai Data Group, launched innovative projects aimed at creating distinguished city data spaces. These initiatives underscore their commitment to fostering data circulation and advancing the development of the data industry.

Enhanced Trustworthiness in Software Supply

Huawei Cloud has taken a significant step in enhancing software supply chain trustworthiness by leveraging robust processes, tools, and the extensive experience of Huawei’s Integrated Product Development (IPD) transformation.

The result is CodeArts, a comprehensive software development pipeline. With the introduction of Huawei Cloud Stack 8.3, CodeArts has been further enriched, now offering more than 30 core capabilities developed by Huawei. These capabilities cover every aspect of the software supply chain, from infrastructure and software dependencies to essential tools.

CodeArts has already garnered trust from industry players like Haizhou System Technology Co., Ltd. By utilizing CodeArts, Haizhou System Technology has established an industry-leading industrial software R&D platform.

This platform streamlines processes, enabling contractual R&D and zero-defect deliveries based on IPD models. It fosters collaboration among over 1,000 developers, fostering a conducive environment for independent innovation within large-scale industrial production.

Commercial Availability of Huawei Cloud Stack 8.3

Huawei Cloud Stack 8.3 is set to be commercially available on September 30, 2023. Huawei Cloud is eager to collaborate with customers and partners across all industries, embarking on a new cloud journey and accelerating the path to intelligent transformation.