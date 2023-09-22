Huawei Unveils O3 Community: A Global Platform for Knowledge Sharing

At the Huawei Connect 2023 event, Huawei introduced the O3 Community, a platform that allows engineers from around the world to connect and swap insights.

The O3 Community, which stands for “online open orchestration,” is Huawei’s way of sharing its 30 years of expertise in the tech world.

It’s designed to encourage the exchange of ideas and knowledge among customers, partners, and engineers. It’s available in multiple languages and can be accessed from various platforms.

Here’s what you can expect from the O3 Community:

A Rich Library: This library provides everything from documents to tools, tailored to specific service scenarios. Engineers can either dive into guided learning or share their own experiences, making it a one-stop shop for information.

Smart Knowledge Service: Think of it as a supercharged search engine, designed just for tech services. Engineers can quickly find what they’re looking for thanks to intelligent search features and personalized recommendations.

A Space for Networking: Engineers can join discussions, participate in tech circles, rate tools, join themed events, share their needs, or even get featured in the community’s hall of fame. It’s all about promoting a culture of sharing and growing together.

Jianghua Li, President of Huawei GTS Enterprise Delivery & Service Dept, stressed the need to combine technology with industry. He said that digital tools and artificial intelligence are shaping the future, and noting that partnerships are essential.

He added that the O3 Community is a critical step in ensuring that Huawei and its partners can work together seamlessly, providing top-notch service to everyone involved.