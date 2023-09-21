Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Launched With IP68 Waterproofing and Curved Display for the First Time

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ has finally arrived in China after an extensive teaser campaign. It is part of the Note 13 series consisting of the vanilla Note 13, Note 13 Pro, and the highest-end, Note 13 Pro+. For now, we are only getting to see the Pro+ model.
Design and Display
The Note 13 Pro+ is the first in this lineup to come with a curved screen, adding a premium touch to the display. It is a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution and a smooth 120hz refresh rate. It can hit an impressive 1800 nits of peak brightness.
In terms of design, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ adopts a different approach by placing the cameras in a more traditional arrangement, foregoing the camera island design.
The rear panel boasts a textured faux leather finish with a dual-tone aesthetic. Additionally, the device is IP68-certified, offering dust and water resistance.
It is also the first to bear an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Internals and Software
On the inside, this phone features a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra chip coupled with up to 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage, which goes on par with modern flagship phones. There is no memory card slot, just like previous generation Redmi Note phones.
The phone boots Android 13 with MIUI 14 on top.
Cameras
In the camera department, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ boasts a massive 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor with a 1/1.4-inch size. Accompanying this primary sensor is an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP third camera. Notably, the device supports both Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS).
It offers the capability to capture images at up to three distinct focal lengths, thanks to an in-sensor zoom and 4x optical lossless zoom. On the front side, the smartphone features a 16MP selfie camera.
Battery and Pricing
There is a 5,120 mAh battery onboard and it has support for 120W ultra fast charging.
The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ has a starting price of $273 in China and will go all the way up to $300 for the 16 GB/512 GB memory option. This model will likely not launch in Pakistan.
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Specifications
- Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra
- CPU: Octa-core (2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
- GPU: Mali-G610 MC4
- OS: Android 13, MIUI 14
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
- Display:
- 6.67″ AMOLED with 1220 x 2712 pixels resolution, 120Hz, 1800 nits brightness
- Memory:
- RAM: 12 GB, 16 GB
- Internal: 256 GB, 512 GB
- Card slot: No
- Camera:
- Rear (Quad): 200 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/1.4″, 0.56µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/4″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
- Front: 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.0µm
- Colors: Black, White, Violet, Camo Green
- Fingerprint sensor: Under-display
- Battery: 5,120 mAh, 120W fast charging
- Price: $273