Jinnah Stadium’s Inspection Completed Ahead of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

A representative of the Asian Football Confederation, Kemel Tokabaev, recently conducted a comprehensive inspection of Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad.

This visit was in preparation for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match scheduled between Pakistan and Cambodia on October 17.

Accompanying Tokabaev was Shahid Khokhar from the PFF Normalization Committee, along with officials from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

The AFC representative scrutinized all the facilities at the venue, with a follow-up inspection of Punjab Stadium in Lahore scheduled for the next day.

It is reported that Kemel Tokabaev is expected to compile his findings and submit a report to the Asian Football Confederation before the final decision.

Speaking to the media, Shoaib Khoso said that they have noted the reservations expressed by the AFC representative and will address them accordingly.

“We will make every effort to meet their requirements, including ensuring the stadium pitch is adequately watered and safe goalposts are installed,” he added.

Last month, the Pakistan Football Federation confirmed Jinnah Stadium as the venue for the upcoming match after the Sports Board’s approval.