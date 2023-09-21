Owner of Charsi Tikka Peshawar Arrested For Kissing a Foreign Tourist

Nisar Khan, famously known as ‘Charsi,’ the owner of Peshawar’s well-known Charsi Tikka restaurant in Namakmandi, has been apprehended on charges of engaging in inappropriate behavior with foreign tourists. This incident came to light when images related to the alleged misconduct circulated widely on social media platforms, sparking outrage among the public.

Sources reveal that upon discovering the disturbing images, the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) swiftly issued directives for immediate legal action. Subsequently, a case was registered against Nisar Khan under section 294 of the Pakistan Penal Code in Peshawar. The charges stem from accusations of indecent conduct toward foreign tourists who were staying at a local hotel.

The infamous Charsi Tikka Owner, Nisar Khan ‘Charsi’ has been put behind bars by Peshawar police after residents complained he was kissing his customers on the road, that included some foreign tourists. — Iftikhar Firdous (@IftikharFirdous) September 20, 2023

This is not the first time Nisar Khan has faced accusations of inappropriate behavior with tourists, particularly those from abroad. Social media discussions have previously centered on his non-consensual actions.

In response to the incident, public outrage has been palpable on various social media platforms. Many users expressed their anger on Facebook, with some tagging the Capital City Police Officer to demand justice. One comment lamented that such behavior tarnished the reputation of Peshawar’s people, while another thanked authorities for taking action and putting Nisar Khan behind bars.