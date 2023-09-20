WhatsApp’s Long Awaited iPad App is Finally Ready to Launch

WhatsApp beta testers got a pleasant surprise earlier this week. It seems that the Meta-owned chatting app is finally ready to launch its long-overdue iPad app.

Initially noticed by WABetaInfo, this feature is included in version 23.19.1.71 of WhatsApp’s TestFlight app. Based on available screenshots, the iPad app functions just like other companion versions of the app. You connect by scanning a QR code, similar to how you link your account to any other device.

On the left, you’ll find a list of your conversations, while the current chat is displayed on the right. Check it out in the image below.

Essentially, it mirrors the iOS app but with the advantage of simultaneously viewing both panes. It’s a development that might make you wonder why it took so long, especially given WhatsApp head Will Cathcart’s statement back in January 2022 that they would “love to do it.”

WhatsApp has recently garnered significant attention due to several notable developments. The Mac app received an update, enhancing group calling features and adding support for HD photos and videos. The introduction of Channels has been gradually rolling out to users worldwide, and Meta has been diligently working to facilitate account usage on multiple devices, making the experience more convenient.

Particularly noteworthy, Meta appears to be actively working on transforming WhatsApp into a cross-platform messaging service to comply with EU regulations. This underscores the importance of making the app accessible to users across various locations.

Meta’s vision seems to be evolving towards transforming WhatsApp into a private social network, enabling people to connect with one another and the content that matters to them.