CDA Finally Set to Start Development Work in Kuri Model Village After 52 Years

In a significant breakthrough, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has lifted all stay orders related to the long-stalled Kuri Model Village project, granting the green light to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to commence development work.

CDA spokesperson, Syed Safdar Shah, revealed that the legal saga surrounding the Kuri Model Village project dates back to 2010 when the CDA announced the Built-Up Property (BuP) award as part of a package deal with Kuri villagers. However, legal challenges emerged in 2013, leading to a series of stay orders issued by the IHC, effectively halting any progress.

After years of legal battles, a division bench of the IHC finally vacated all the stay orders, instructing the CDA to initiate development within a month. The Kuri Model Village project, spanning over 32,000 acres in Kuri, Majohan, and Rehala revenue estates, holds immense potential, equivalent to approximately four residential sectors in Islamabad.

Despite acquiring the land in 1968 and announcing the BuP award in 1971, the CDA had not taken possession of the land, further complicating matters with a surge in land occupancy claims. Allegations of bogus claims even prompted a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) investigation, which cleared 34,222 ownership cases.

With the IHC’s recent decision, the CDA now faces the challenge of swiftly resolving issues with affected landowners and ensuring the project’s successful completion to avoid future controversies. This development marks a crucial step towards addressing Islamabad’s housing needs and realizing the Kuri Model Village’s potential.