Mohammad Hafeez Quits PCB Committee Over World Cup Squad

By Ayna Dua | Published Sep 21, 2023 | 10:47 pm

Mohammad Hafeez has bid farewell to the PCB Technical Committee as his suggestion to include Sarfaraz Ahmed and Imad Wasim in the ODI World Cup squad was rejected.

Reports suggest that he decided to quit after his call for Sarfaraz Ahmed and Imad Wasim’s addition to the World Cup squad was declined.

In his statement about the end of his tenure with the PCB Technical Committee, Mohammad Hafeez expressed gratefulness and regard towards the PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf. He also extended his best wishes for the progress of Pakistan cricket.

While Sarfaraz Ahmed and Imad Wasim will likely not be able to join the squad despite Hafeez’s recommendation, Mohammad Haris and Zaman Khan are reportedly to be named as reserves for the mega event. Also, Hassan Ali is likely to replace Naseem Shah, after the latter sustained a severe injury to his shoulder possibly getting ruled out of the World Cup.

As per the reports, major changes are not expected in Pakistan’s squad for the ODI World Cup 2023, however, the fans are eagerly awaiting the official announcement.

>