Here’s Pakistan’s Official Squad for ODI World Cup 2023

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finally announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in India.

As per the announced squad, Babar Azam will lead the Men in Green, while Shadab Khan will be the vice-captain in the marquee event starting on October 5.

Left-handers, Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman have been included as opening batters while Abdullah Shafique will also be part of the national squad.

Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, and Saud Shakeel have been selected as middle-order batters, while Mohammad Rizwan will be a wicket-keeper batter.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Wasim Jr. will be part of the fast bowling unit, while Mohammad Nawaz will be a bowling all-rounder.

Hasan Ali has replaced the injured Naseem Shah.

Pakistan will kick off their World Cup 2023 campaign against the Netherlands on October 5 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Here is the complete squad of Pakistan for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023.

Babar Azam (c) Imam-ul-Haq Fakhar Zaman Mohammad Rizwan Salman Agha Iftikhar Ahmed Saud Shakeel Shadab Khan (vc) Mohammad Nawaz Shaheen Afridi Haris Rauf Usama Mir Mohammad Wasim Jr. Abdullah Shafique Hasan Ali

Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed and Zaman Khan are traveling reserves