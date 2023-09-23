Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Gautam Gambhir Names Pakistani Player Who Will Set 2023 ODI World Cup on Fire

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Sep 23, 2023 | 6:01 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Former Indian cricketer, Gautam Gambhir, has expressed his admiration for Babar Azam, hailing him as the greatest batter on the current international cricketing stage.

Gambhir made a resounding statement, placing the all-format captain ahead of Virat Kohli, Steven Smith, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, and David Warner.

ALSO READ

The former opener underscored what he sees as the unique aspect of the batting prowess of Babar, which sets him apart within the global cricketing fraternity.

The left-handed batter praised the remarkable ability of Babar to employ a diverse range of batting shots, lauding this as a distinguishing feature of his style.

“What truly sets Babar apart is his extensive repertoire of batting strokes. He stands alone in the cricketing world with such a rich array of shots,” he remarked.

ALSO READ

Expounding on his appraisal of the cricketing acumen of Babar, Gambhir commended the impeccable timing of Babar and his unwavering patience at the crease.

Responding to a question regarding the modern-day greats in the upcoming World Cup 2023, Gambhir said, “Babar Azam can set the World Cup on fire!”

Imad Ali Jan

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>