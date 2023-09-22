Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Netherlands Unveils Official Kit for Cricket World Cup 2023 [Pictures]

By Ayna Dua | Published Sep 22, 2023 | 11:42 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Netherlands cricket team has unveiled a bright orange jersey for the ODI World Cup 2023 with the reversible bucket hat set to create a unique look.

As the cricket world awaits this historic event, the Netherlands cricket team is set to make a stylish statement with their signature orange jerseys.

ALSO READ

In a unique approach, the Netherlands has introduced a bucket hat to their World Cup attire. The reversible bucket hat features both orange and navy blue colors, adding an extra element to the kit. This innovative choice sets Netherlands’ kit apart from many other teams’ looks and adds a touch of individuality to their appearance on the cricket field.

ALSO READ

It is pertinent to mention that this marks a significant moment in Dutch cricket history as the Netherlands makes its debut in the ODI World Cup. As the team gears up for this prestigious tournament, cricket enthusiasts around the globe will surely be keeping a close eye on the Netherlands’ performance in their first-ever mega event.

Ayna Dua

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>