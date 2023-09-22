Netherlands Unveils Official Kit for Cricket World Cup 2023 [Pictures]

The Netherlands cricket team has unveiled a bright orange jersey for the ODI World Cup 2023 with the reversible bucket hat set to create a unique look.

As the cricket world awaits this historic event, the Netherlands cricket team is set to make a stylish statement with their signature orange jerseys.

ALSO READ Mohammad Hafeez Quits PCB Committee Over World Cup Squad

In a unique approach, the Netherlands has introduced a bucket hat to their World Cup attire. The reversible bucket hat features both orange and navy blue colors, adding an extra element to the kit. This innovative choice sets Netherlands’ kit apart from many other teams’ looks and adds a touch of individuality to their appearance on the cricket field.

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐑𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐢𝐧 𝐎𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐣𝐞!🎸 🇳🇱 fans, time to show some love to our #CWC23 kit! @graynics pic.twitter.com/OHJadR3JMO — Cricket🏏Netherlands (@KNCBcricket) September 22, 2023

🇳🇱 Netherlands are going to #CWC23 to make a statement, and it all starts with their kit. And yes, reversible bucket hats are on the way. Sign-up for release updates here: https://t.co/MARu6yOmSJ#crickettwitter @KNCBcricket pic.twitter.com/zPI6zyPjVS — Gray-Nicolls (@graynics) September 22, 2023

A closer look at our new threads and those super cool buckets hats! 😉#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/L0ozJr9nvj — Cricket🏏Netherlands (@KNCBcricket) September 22, 2023

ALSO READ Naseem Shah’s Heartbreaking Message After Squad Announcement Goes Viral

It is pertinent to mention that this marks a significant moment in Dutch cricket history as the Netherlands makes its debut in the ODI World Cup. As the team gears up for this prestigious tournament, cricket enthusiasts around the globe will surely be keeping a close eye on the Netherlands’ performance in their first-ever mega event.