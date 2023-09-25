Pakistani Stars Shine Bright With World-Class Performances in CPL 2023

The 11th edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) concluded with the Guyana Amazon Warriors defeating the Trinbago Knight Riders in the final.

Some renowned Pakistani cricketers, representing different franchises, stayed in the headlines for their brilliant performances throughout the season.

Saim Ayub, Azam Khan, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, and Salam Irshad showcased their form, and talent, and displayed exceptional performances.

Saim Ayub ended the season as the second-highest run-getter, while Amir was the third-highest wicket-taker, and Imad Wasim displayed his brilliant all-round skills.

Here’s a look at the top performers:

Saim Ayub

The emerging cricketer represented Guyana Amazon Warriors and helped them claim their maiden CPL title with his phenomenal batting performances.

The left-handed batter ended just three runs behind Shai Hope on the list of the leading run-scorers in the recently concluded 11th season of the league.

The 21-year-old scored 478 runs in 13 matches at an average of 43.45 and a strike rate of 142.26, including four half-centuries for Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Match Runs Average 50s 100s 13 478 43.45 4 –

Imad Wasim

Imad Wasim showcased praiseworthy performances, both with ball and bat, for Jamaica Tallawahs in the 2023 edition.

The left-handed batter ended the season as the third-highest run-scorer, scoring 313 runs in 11 matches at an average of 39.12, including two half-centuries.

Imad also remained exceptional with the ball, taking 14 wickets at an average of 19.71 and an economy rate of 7.16, while his best bowling figures were 3 for 25.

Match Runs Average 50s 100s 11 313 39.12 2 – Match Wickets Average Economy Best Figures 11 14 19.71 7.16 3/25

Azam Khan

Azam Khan was one of the consistent performers for Guyana Amazon Warriors, who claimed the championship title this season.

The right-handed hard-hitter scored a total of 224 runs in 12 innings at an average of 20.36 and a strike rate of 155.55, including one crucial half-century.

Match Runs Average 50s 100s 13 224 20.36 1 –

Mohammad Amir

Former Pakistani fast bowler, Mohammad Amir also showed his mettle and remained in the headlines for his exceptional bowling display in the 2023 edition.

While representing the Jamaica Tallawahs this year, the left-arm pacer took 16 wickets in 10 matches, finishing the season as the third-highest wicket-taker.