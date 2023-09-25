Saim Ayub Inspires Guyana Amazon Warriors to CPL Title Victory

A fantastic fifty from the opening batter, Saim Ayub, helped Guyana Amazon Warriors claim the 11th season of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 title.

While chasing a total of 95 runs, the left-hander scored an unbeaten 52 runs off 41 balls against Trinbago Knight Riders to chase the total in 14 overs.

Keacy Carty scored 38 runs for Trinbago Knight Riders, while the remaining batting order failed; only two batters managed to reach double figures.

Dwaine Pretorius remained the top performer for the Amazon Warriors, taking four wickets, and was awarded the Player of the Final for his bowling spell.

Guyana Amazon Warriors were playing their sixth final of the competition, losing the first five but remaining successful in claiming the title this time.

Amazon Warriors have been phenomenal throughout the 11th season, winning eight out of 10 matches in the round and finishing at the top of the points table.

Shai Hope and Ayub remained the top performers for the Warriors, finishing the edition as the top run-scorers, with the only batters to score more than 400 runs.

Shai Hope scored 481 runs at an average of 53.44, while Saim Ayub scored 478 runs at an average of 43.45, including half-centuries in 13 matches.

Wicket-keeper, Azam Khan, also displayed an impressive performance in the season, scoring 224 runs, including one fifty at the critical stage of the season.