Here’s When Samsung Galaxy S24 Could Launch in Pakistan

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Sep 26, 2023 | 5:45 pm

Samsung’s long-standing tradition of unveiling its Galaxy S flagships in the first quarter of the year has been ongoing for a decade. According to the latest information, this trend is not going to change for the Galaxy S24 either, as it is expected to launch around January 18 as per the latest leak.

This intel comes from Ice Universe, a reputable source known for accurate leaks concerning Samsung-related products.

The last instance of a Samsung launch in January occurred in 2021 when the Galaxy S21 lineup was introduced. At that time, the decision was motivated by the company’s desire to present a refreshed lineup during the challenges posed by the pandemic, ensuring the maintenance of consumer demand.

This time around, the early launch serves a more practical purpose. Samsung and Qualcomm plan to debut their next-generation chipsets earlier, with finalized products ready by the time the Galaxy S24 makes its debut.

What About Pakistan?

Since Samsung’s latest flagships don’t take long before arriving in Pakistan, we suspect that the Galaxy S24 will also launch in our country soon after a global release. In any case, we will keep you posted as soon as we hear official news from Samsung itself. The current information is only based on a leak after all.

Galaxy Ring?

Samsung’s first-ever smart wearable ring is expected to be the star of the show at the Galaxy S24 launch event.

Samsung to start production of its rumored Galaxy Ring next month - GSMArena.com news

This minimalist smart wearable is rumored to track your health and sleep quality and Samsung has reportedly kicked off mass production already.

