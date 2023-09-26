Samsung Galaxy A05 and A05s Unveiled, Expected Price Under Rs. 40,000

Samsung has quietly launched two of its latest budget phones in Malaysia, the Galaxy A05 and the A05s. There is no announcement in terms of pricing yet, but we know it will most likely be cheap since the Galaxy A04 is still around Rs. 32,000 in Pakistan.

That being said, here are the specifications.

Both of the new phones sport 6.7-inch LCDs, with the A05 featuring HD+ resolution and the A05s boasting a sharper 1080p resolution. The A05s is equipped with a 13MP front-facing camera housed within a subtle waterdrop notch, while the A05 features an 8MP front shooter.

In the camera department, both phones share a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, complemented by a 2MP depth sensor. However, the A05s offers an additional 2MP macro shooter for close-up photography.

The significant difference lies in the chipset selection: the A05s is powered by the Snapdragon 680, while the A05 utilizes MediaTek’s Helio G85. Both phones come with a generous 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card.

On the software side, they run OneUI Core based on Android 13. Both phones are equipped with 5,000 mAh batteries and support 25W charging.

As mentioned before, there are no pricing details yet, but the phone is most likely going to cost under Rs. 40,000 in Pakistan.

Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A05 Samsung Galaxy A05s
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 610
OS Android 13, One UI Core Android 13, One UI Core
Supported Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
Display 6.7″ PLS LCD, 720 x 1600 pixels, 60Hz 6.7″ PLS LCD, 1080 x 2400, 120Hz
RAM 6 GB 6 GB
Storage 128 GB 128 GB
Card Slot Yes Yes
Main Camera 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide)AF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)		 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide)AF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Front Camera 8MP 13MP
Colors Black, Silver, Light Green Black, Silver, Light Green, Violet
Battery
 5,000 mAh 5,000 mAh
Price
 N/A (expected under Rs. 40,000) N/A (expected under Rs. 40,000)

>