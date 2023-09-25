PM Kakar Urges British Pakistanis to Invest in Pakistan

A delegation of prominent British Pakistani businessmen called on the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar at the Pakistan House in London today.

The prime minister highlighted positive economic indicators resulting from reforms pursued by the interim government, including a strengthening Pakistani rupee, reduced inflation, and expected economic growth. The removal of import restrictions and efforts to restore the business community’s confidence was expected to further boost external accounts, he added.

The prime minister spoke about Pakistan’s investment-friendly approach, mentioning incentives and ease-of-business reforms. He introduced the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), chaired by himself, to streamline investment in key sectors through a single-window platform. This initiative aims to enhance the ease of doing business, remove bureaucratic hurdles, and create a long-term investment roadmap.

Moreover, he also shared the government’s resolve and commitment to privatize loss-making state-owned enterprises. He urged overseas Pakistanis to take advantage of the opportunities for investment in Pakistan. He also invited diaspora businessmen to invest, especially in Special Economic Zones, to contribute to Pakistan’s economic recovery.

The British Pakistani business leaders expressed their appreciation for the Prime Minister’s outreach to the diaspora and conveyed their strong interest in expanding their business operations in Pakistan while actively seeking to increase their investments in the country. They hoped that reforms undertaken by the government would continue in the long run and assured the Prime Minister of their support for putting Pakistan back on the growth trajectory.