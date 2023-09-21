Redmi Note 13 Pro Confirmed to Have Flagship Storage and RAM

Xiaomi is gearing up for the launch of the Redmi Note 13 Pro series and has recently disclosed some enticing details in anticipation of the event.

As per the official Redmi Weibo page, the Note 13 Pro series will introduce a variant featuring an impressive 16 GB of LPPDR5 RAM and a capacious 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage—a specification typically associated with premium flagship phones rather than mid-range devices.

The post did not specify whether this variant will belong to the Note 13 Pro or Note 13 Pro+ smartphone, but it’s reasonable to assume it will be the latter.

Additionally, the page teased 120W fast charging and a substantial 5,000 mAh battery, and we anticipate that these features will also extend to the Plus version, while the standard Pro model may offer “slower” charging rates, possibly around 67W.

The front of the phone will have a predominantly flat design, featuring a slim 2.27 mm bezel and a single punch hole for the selfie camera. The key uncertainties surrounding these Redmi devices revolve around their pricing and the anticipated international release date.

With the promising specifications and features teased so far, the Redmi Note 13 Pro series has the potential to make a significant impact on the competitive upper-midrange market once more.

There is not much known about the vanilla Redmi Note 13 so far, but we will make sure to update you as soon as we have more information.