Govt to Fully Digitize Hajj Operation from Next Year

Next year’s Hajj operation will be fully digitized in collaboration with the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication so that pilgrims are aware of all issues in time and any kind of complaints can be resolved immediately.

The decision was taken on Wednesday at a meeting of the special committee constituted under the Prime Minister’s directive earlier this month.

The meeting was chaired by caretaker IT Minister Dr Umar Saif, Religious Affairs Minister Aneeq Ahmed, the committee’s co-chairman, also attended the meeting. The meeting was briefed by concerned officials about the system used so far in the Hajj operation.

Dr Saif said that as per the directives of the prime minister, a smartphone application and web portal would be developed and the entire Hajj operation would be digitized to have independent feedback from the Hujjaj.

The IT minister directed the National Information Technology Board (NITB) to immediately upgrade the existing system of Hajj operation till the completion of the digitization process and remove its shortcomings and directed the NITB CEO to deploy an expert team in the Ministry of Religious Affairs to monitor the system.