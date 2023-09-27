Pakistan Cricket Team Departs for World Cup 2023 in India

Pakistan team departed in the early hours of Wednesday from Lahore for India to participate in the much-anticipated World Cup 2023.

The journey will include a brief layover in Dubai, while the national team is expected to arrive in Hyderabad, India, today before their warm-up match.

The national squad comprises 18 players accompanied by 13 members of support personnel, while bowling coach, Morne Morkel, will join them in Dubai.

Meanwhile, team director, Mickey Arthur, is set to join the Babar Azam-led side in India before they start their preparation for the mega tournament.

A training session is planned for the following day, while the Men in Green will play their first warm-up match against New Zealand on September 29.

Before departure, Babar Azam took to social media handles and asked fans to keep the national players in their prayers for World Cup 2023.

“As we head for the World Cup, we seek the prayers of all the Pakistan cricket team fans and well-wishers,” Babar Azam wrote on his Twitter handle.