No. of Teams and Timeline of PSL 2024 Confirmed

Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the PCB Management Committee, on Monday chaired the meeting of the Pakistan Super League Governing Council at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore.

A wide range of issues were discussed during the meeting and below are the key outcomes:

• The upcoming ninth season will be played with six teams. No additional team will be added in the upcoming season. For the promotion and support of women’s cricket, the PCB will continue to explore opportunities for women’s league or exhibition matches during PSL.

• The window for the upcoming season is decided between 8 February to 24 March 2024. A final schedule will be confirmed in the next meeting.

• It was decided that the PCB will continue to work closely with the franchises to explore alternative venues as a part of contingency planning.

• In the meeting, the late Alamgir Tareen, former owner of Multan Sultans, was remembered in a heartfelt and respectful way and his contribution to Pakistan cricket was praised. “He was known for this dedication, passion, and remarkable contributions to cricket and will be missed,” Zaka Ashraf said in the meeting.

• A detailed discussion with respect to the organization of the PSL 9 including the digital, media rights, and other commercial assets tender process took place.

• Lastly, a report of the previous edition of PSL was presented in the meeting and the franchisees’ representatives were briefed on the success of the eighth edition. Franchises appreciated the effort of PCB, government agencies, and all stakeholders who helped in the delivery of the event at four venues.