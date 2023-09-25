Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan Team’s Visa Issue Finally Resolved for World Cup in India

By Ayna Dua | Published Sep 25, 2023 | 11:16 pm

The long-awaited visas for the Pakistani cricket team have finally been issued, just 48 hours before their scheduled flight to India for the highly anticipated ODI World Cup 2023.

After enduring a prolonged period of uncertainty and a series of challenging obstacles, the Indian authorities have granted the visas necessary for the Pakistan cricket team’s participation in the prestigious tournament. A representative from the logistics department of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been actively engaged at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to facilitate this crucial process.

The PCB representative is set to secure the visas from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad and will subsequently depart for Lahore in the morning armed with the passports of the national players and management. This development has paved the way for the Pakistan cricket team’s imminent departure from the National Cricket Academy to the airport tomorrow.

As the cricketing world eagerly awaits the unfolding of this sporting spectacle, this crucial visa issuance marks a significant step forward in ensuring the smooth commencement of the ODI World Cup 2023.

>