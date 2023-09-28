Govt Orders PCB and PSL to Ban Surrogate Betting Companies’ Sponsorship

The government of Pakistan has ordered the Pakistan Cricket Board and the PSL franchises to ban sponsorships from the surrogate betting companies.

Ministry of Information and and Broadcasting has decided to take strict action against the camouflaging betting companies in Pakistan cricket. In an official letter, the surrogate companies built by the foreign betting companies to enter the Pakistan cricket system have been revealed. These surrogate companies include 1Xbat, MelBat, Dafa News and 111 Wolf News which were the main sponsors of the PSL franchises in the last edition.

According to the orders from the ministry, these companies are working to damage Pakistan both morally and financially as their parent companies are casinos, betting companies and gambling zones. Furthermore, they transfer the untaxed money to the banks outside Pakistan, hence they are ruining the economy of the country in the disguise of sponsoring the PSL franchises and other cricket tournaments.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has officially prohibited the PCB, the PSL franchises, local teams and tournaments from signing any deals in the future with such surrogate companies which are associated to banned companies. Moreover, the franchises have been ordered to discontinue the existing contracts with these companies.