How to Watch Pakistan Vs. India SAFF U19 Championship 2023 Final Live

Pakistan will come face to face against India in the final of the SAFF U19 Championship 2023 at Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu today.

The Green Shirts ended the group stage on top of the points table with four points after defeating Nepal and securing a draw against the Maldives.

The Boys in Green secured a 1-0 victory against Nepal, ending a 12-year-long victory drought by clinching a win in an international match.

Pakistan then ended their second match in a draw after Shah Jahan found the back of the net and leveled the score 1-1 to qualify for the semi-final.

The national side then displayed a phenomenal performance in the first semi-final, winning against strong Bhutan in a tense penalty shootout by 6-5.

As of their debut event, the national team is determined to defeat their arch-rival India and win the SAFF U19 Championship 2023 trophy in Nepal.

Match Timings

The Pakistan-India final in the SAFF U19 Championship will take place at the Dashrath Stadium with the game starting at 4:45 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Fixture Date Time Venue Pakistan Vs. India 30 September 2023 4:45 PM Dashrath Stadium