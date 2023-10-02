Locals Halt Girls Cricket Match in Swat Due to Cultural Concerns

Residents and religious leaders in Charbagh, Swat, intervened to halt a women’s cricket match scheduled at Charbagh Cricket Stadium.

A 12-year-old aspiring athlete, Ayesha Ayaz, initiated the event, but it was halted due to detractors deeming it immodest for women in that locality.

As participants from various regions gathered for the match, religious leaders and local elders arrived, urging female players and organizers to stop.

“Many girls contacted us to organize cricket matches for them and make a district cricket team to play first-class matches,” Organizer, Ayaz Naik said.

Eyewitnesses reported a tense atmosphere, with religious leaders vociferously objecting to the cricket tournament in Charbagh, District Swat.

The local councilor, Ihsanullah Kaki, was approached by the leaders and subsequently supported their stance, asking the players to vacate the premises.

He cited current security concerns within the region, emphasizing the reported presence of armed individuals making threats and demanding money from locals.

Kaki stated that the residents were not fundamentally opposed to women playing cricket but due to the prevailing security situation in the District.

Ihsanullah Kaki added that if prior notice had been given, arrangements could have been made to host the match in a more secure location.