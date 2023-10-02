PCB Takes Major Decisions to Revamp Stadium Infrastructure Across the Country

Zaka Ashraf chaired the third meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Management Committee on Sunday at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. Among the ten members of the committee, one member, Mustafa Ramday joined the meeting online.

The members of the Management Committee (MC) were briefed on the three-year financial model of the men’s central contracts. The members not only endorsed the three-year financial model, but they also appreciated and lauded the efforts of Mr Zaka Ashraf, whose personal interest in the negotiations helped achieve the desired result.

ALSO READ Stephen Constantine Appointed as Head Coach of Pakistan’s Football Team for FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

With the vision of showing respect to former cricketers for their contributions towards the game, the members unanimously voted to increase the existing Player Welfare Scheme budget by 10 percent.

Considering that no international cricket matches take place during the summer season, a decision was made to explore in the northern part of the country. In this regard, Abbottabad Cricket Stadium was discussed as a potential venue for hosting international matches in the future.

🎥 PCB Management Committee meeting at NCA, Lahore pic.twitter.com/9Tv3babh0b — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 1, 2023

In this regard, conceptual plans for constructing a new pavilion at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium were also presented and the idea was well received and approved accordingly.

ALSO READ Govt Orders PCB and PSL to Ban Surrogate Betting Companies’ Sponsorship

An update from the infrastructure department was provided regarding the proposals discussed in the last meeting. These proposals included projects related to the installation of solar panels across all four stadiums.

Additionally, members received briefings on the renovation of the National Cricket Academy and the installation of mist fans in the general enclosures of the stadiums. Furthermore, members were briefed on the replacement of digital screens at all stadiums.