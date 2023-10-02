Here’s the Schedule for Men’s Cricket in Asian Games 2023

Three teams have successfully qualified for the quarter-final stages of the men’s cricket tournament in the ongoing Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.

After competing in the preliminary round, Nepal, Hong Kong China, and Malaysia secured berths in the knockout stages by finishing at the top of the points table.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan have directly qualified as the top five teams in the ICC T20I rankings as of June 1, 2023.

The quarter-final stage will commence with India facing Nepal today at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field in the first match.

Meanwhile, the Men in Green will go up against Hong Kong in the second quarter-final of the marquee event today at the same venue.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will face Afghanistan and Malaysia in the third and fourth encounters of the knockout stage tomorrow, respectively.

Here is the complete schedule of the knockout stage of the Asian Games 2023.