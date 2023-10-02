Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Here’s the Schedule for Men’s Cricket in Asian Games 2023

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Oct 2, 2023 | 12:26 pm

Three teams have successfully qualified for the quarter-final stages of the men’s cricket tournament in the ongoing Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.

After competing in the preliminary round, Nepal, Hong Kong China, and Malaysia secured berths in the knockout stages by finishing at the top of the points table.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan have directly qualified as the top five teams in the ICC T20I rankings as of June 1, 2023.

The quarter-final stage will commence with India facing Nepal today at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field in the first match.

Meanwhile, the Men in Green will go up against Hong Kong in the second quarter-final of the marquee event today at the same venue.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will face Afghanistan and Malaysia in the third and fourth encounters of the knockout stage tomorrow, respectively.

Here is the complete schedule of the knockout stage of the Asian Games 2023.

Date  Teams Fixture  Venue
October 3 India vs Nepal Quarter-final 1 Pingfeng Cricket Field
October 3 Pakistan vs Hong Kong Quarter-final 2 Pingfeng Cricket Field
October 4 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Quarter-final 3 Pingfeng Cricket Field
October 4 Bangladesh vs Malaysia Quarter-final 4 Pingfeng Cricket Field
October 6 Winner QF 1 vs Winner QF 4 Semi-final 1 Pingfeng Cricket Field
October 6 Winner QF 2 vs Winner QF 3 Semi-final 2 Pingfeng Cricket Field
October 7 Loser SF 1 vs Loser SF 2 Bronze medal match Pingfeng Cricket Field
October 7 Winner SF 1 vs Winner SF 2 Final (Gold medal match) Pingfeng Cricket Field

 

Imad Ali Jan

