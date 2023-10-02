Samsung’s Revolutionary Replacement for RAM Will Make Laptops Much Faster

Samsung has introduced an innovative memory solution known as the Low-Power Compression Attached Memory Module (LPCAMM) to replace the current RAM modules found in almost every laptop and PC today.

Currently, computers predominantly employ LPDDR and SODIMM RAM form factors. LPDDR is compact but soldered onto the motherboard, making replacement challenging. SODIMM RAM, commonly used in laptops, can be easily detached, but it has performance limitations.

In contrast, Samsung’s LPCAMM memory stands out by being a remarkable 60% smaller than SODIMM-based memory while simultaneously delivering up to a 50% performance boost and enhancing power efficiency by up to 70%, according to the company’s claims.

As device manufacturers increasingly prioritize power efficiency and sustainability, Samsung aims for its LPCAMM form factor to address both concerns effectively. It’s noteworthy that this technology has successfully undergone system verification with Intel.

Due to its significantly enhanced power efficiency when compared to conventional memory, such as LPDDR5 RAM, and its seamless swap-in and swap-out capability, Samsung aspires to encourage the widespread adoption of this technology within the industry in the years ahead.

Additionally, the company envisions that the power-saving attributes of LPCAMM will make it an appealing choice for servers and broader IT infrastructure applications.

Thanks to its modular design, LPCAMM presents a viable option for data center operators seeking to reduce energy consumption and facilitate the replacement of server components efficiently.

Samsung plans to conduct testing of LPCAMM in collaboration with its customers in upcoming next-generation systems later this year, aiming to bring this technology into commercial use in the following year.