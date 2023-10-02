Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Sharoz Khan Qualifies for Asian Games 2023 High Jump Final

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Oct 2, 2023 | 8:48 pm

Star Pakistani athlete, Sharoz Khan, has displayed a remarkable achievement by qualifying for the final of the high jump in the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.

Delivering a commendable performance, Sharoz Khan successfully cleared a height of 2.10m in his second attempt, securing his spot among the 12 finalists.

While the two-meter bar posed little challenge for the talented athlete, Sharoz Khan faced difficulty at 2.15m, failing to surpass it in his three attempts.

It is pertinent to mention here that the much-awaited final encounter of the high jump is scheduled to take place on October 4 in Hangzhou, China.

The Pakistan cricket team will lock horns against Hong Kong in the second quarter-final today at the Pingfeng Cricket Field in the second match of the day.

In the field of hockey, Pakistan suffered a 10-2 defeat in a one-sided Pool-A match with Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh scoring four goals in the match.

>