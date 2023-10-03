5 Lessons From Pakistan’s Warn Up Games Ahead of World Cup 2023

In the first warm-up match of the ICC World Cup 2023, Pakistan faced off against New Zealand, a clash that left fans both disappointed and contemplative. Pakistan managed to put up a commendable total of 345 runs while batting first, but New Zealand chased it down comfortably, winning by five wickets in just 43.4 overs. The high-scoring game gave a trailer of the batting-friendly conditions of India, hinting that even the highest of scores might fall short.

This loss served as a significant learning opportunity for Pakistan, shedding light on areas that need improvement as they prepare for the tournament.

Pakistan also lost the second warm-up game against Australia earlier today despite being in a commanding position for much of the chase.

ALSO READ Pakistan Suffers Huge Blow as Arshad Nadeem Ruled Out of Asian Games Due to Injury

Here are five crucial takeaways from the losses:

1. Lack of New Ball Partner for Shaheen

One glaring issue Pakistan is facing is the absence of Naseem Shah, which has left a void in the new ball attack alongside Shaheen Shah Afridi. To succeed in the Indian conditions, the pacers must understand the nuances of the pitches and be prepared to take early wickets.

Early breakthroughs can give them a vital edge at the beginning of innings, and the team needs to adapt to this challenge. Seeing the batting-friendly conditions, the bowlers will have to be more efficient than ever before in order to tackle the batters. While Pakistani batters show reluctance at the start, other teams seem to have a plan to attack the bowlers from the very start.

2. Bowling Lineup Adaptation

With the absence of Naseem Shah due to injury, Pakistan’s bowling lineup has been disrupted. They must adapt to the batting-friendly conditions in India, which demand a different approach than they might be used to.

Adjusting to these conditions and finding new strategies to take wickets will be critical for success. The newly-reformulated pace attack will have to redefine the roles as Naseem’s replacement Hasan Ali is not an apt option for the new ball and simultaneously Shaheen can be expensive at the end.

With this, Pakistan will have to reconsider the tasks they assign to each bowler as the Indian conditions pose a haunting scenario for the pacers. All of Pakistani bowlers are playing in India for the first time ever which is adding to the troubles of the Pakistan cricket team.

3. Spin Bowling Needs Sharpening

Spin bowling plays a pivotal role in India, and Pakistani spinners, including Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz, do not seem to be at their best at the moment.

To become a formidable team, Pakistan must hone their spin skills. This includes giving their primary spinners ample time to assess the situation and practice for varied conditions. Moreover, the team should work on developing part-time bowlers to provide additional options.

4. Batting Concerns

While Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Iftikhar Ahmed showcased their batting prowess in the warm-up matches, there were concerns regarding the team’s overall batting approach.

Pakistan’s start was slow and somewhat defensive in both games, even though opponents played freely. A more aggressive and assertive start could make a significant difference in upcoming matches. The Indian conditions offer so much support to the batters that an average target will never be enough to defeat a good batting lineup given Pakistan’s bowling is facing its own crisis too.

5. Assessment and Execution of Indian Conditions

Pakistan boasts top-class players who can shine on any given day. However, to perform consistently in India during the World Cup, they need to thoroughly assess and execute their game plan according to the specific conditions they encounter. This includes adapting to the pitches, weather, and the strengths and weaknesses of their opponents.

In conclusion, Pakistan’s warm-up matches serve as a valuable learning experience, highlighting the areas that require fine-tuning. With the World Cup just a few days away, the Pakistan cricket team has the talent and potential to excel, but they must use these lessons to enhance their performance and meet the challenges that lie ahead in this prestigious tournament.