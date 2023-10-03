Crystal Meth Worth Rs. 23 Crore Seized at Karachi Airport

In a major drug recovery, Pakistan Customs’ Drug Enforcement Cell seized crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as “crystal ice” at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

The seized drugs have an estimated value of Rs. 230 million. According to details, the drug dealers hid the crystal ice in baskets of dry fruits.

The illegal drugs worth nearly a million US dollars were sent from Afghanistan to Bahrain and subsequently returned to Pakistan.

An individual named Gulbaz Khan was supposed to receive the contraband. However, officials believe that he decided against receiving the parcel out of fear of legal troubles.

The main culprit, who dispatched the bags of dry fruit, has been identified as Rafi and is an Afghan national.

After arriving at the Jinnah Airport, Pakistani officials planned to send the parcel back to Afghanistan via Peshawar. However, Customs Drug Enforcement Cell’s officials noticed something suspicious and decided to investigate it.

Eventually, they discovered 14.5 kilograms of high-quality crystal meth hidden among the fruits and prevented a major smuggling operation. According to Collector Shafiq Ahmed, a case has been registered, initiating further investigation into the matter.