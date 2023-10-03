Former Indian Spinner Slams Shadab Khan’s Bowling Form

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has openly criticized the current form of Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan, expressing concern over his dwindling performance as a spinner.

During a recent interview, Harbhajan, who is known for his outspoken nature, made these remarks, which sparked a debate among cricket fans on both sides of the border.

ALSO READ BCCI Decides Against Hosting World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony

During the interview, Harbhajan said, “Pakistan used to have Saqlain, Saeed Ajmal, Shahid Afridi; They were big spinners. Shadab looks really good, but recently he hasn’t been at his best.”

He added, “He is not looking to take wickets rather happy going for fifty and sixty runs. When you have a mindset like that, as a spinner, you will not win games for your team.”

ALSO READ Nasser Hussain Predicts a Shock Result in Pakistan’s Opening World Cup Match

Shadab Khan’s recent performances have come under immense scrutiny. Despite his initial success in various T20 leagues and international matches, he has struggled to replicate it, which earned him recognition as one of Pakistan’s rising stars.

Pakistan will be hoping that Shadab Khan performs well in the upcoming World Cup, particularly in the bowling department, which could help their chances of making it to the semi-finals stage of the mega-event.