BCCI Decides Against Hosting World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony

The eagerly awaited Cricket World Cup 2023 is scheduled to begin on October 5 at the famous Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. The opening match will feature the finalists from the previous edition, England and New Zealand.

According to sources, there will be no opening ceremony for this major tournament, breaking tradition.

ALSO READ Pakistan Cricket Team Qualifies for Semi-Final of Asian Games 2023

The BCCI had previously planned a grand opening ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 4, a day before the tournament’s opening match at the same venue.

To mark the start of the 2023 World Cup in India, renowned Indian artists, Ranveer Singh, Arijit Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shreya Ghoshal, and Asha Bhosle were among stars who were supposed to feature in the ceremony while fireworks and a laser show was also rumored to be a part of the opening ceremony.

The opening ceremony was scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM PST, right after the Captains’ Day event at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Despite the Captains’ Day event still being on track, the opening ceremony has reportedly been canceled.

The Captains’ Day in Ahmedabad will see the presence of all ten captains, including Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam. The Pakistan team will start their tournament campaign on October 6 where they will face the Netherlands, who have qualified for the fifth time in the ICC Cricket World Cup.

ALSO READ Nasser Hussain Predicts a Shock Result in Pakistan’s Opening World Cup Match

The tournament’s most anticipated match will be played on October 14th, when India and Pakistan will clash at the Ahmedabad venue.

Pakistan has yet to win against India in any ICC ODI Cricket World Cups, making it a challenging task for the men in green to defeat their arch rivals on their home soil. Furthermore, the Indian team seems confident in continuing their winning streak against Pakistan in the upcoming mega event.