Nasser Hussain Predicts a Shock Result in Pakistan’s Opening World Cup Match

Former England cricketer, Nasser Hussain, has expressed views on the unpredictable nature of Pakistan’s cricketing prowess ahead of the World Cup 2023.

Nasser Hussain touched upon the uncertain nature of the Men in Green and their capability to clinch victories while also falling prey to unanticipated defeats.

Discussing the topic on his YouTube channel, the cricketer-turned-commentator underlined the opening match of Pakistan against the Netherlands.

He hinted at the likelihood of Pakistan being upset by the Dutch side, drawing parallels from past events and pointing out Pakistan’s mercurial nature.

Hussain said, “After initial hiccups in the last T20 World Cup 2022, the team had reached the final, showcasing their volatile yet compelling performance.”

“Pakistan is mercurial because that is the brand and style of cricket they play. They are an incredibly watchable cricketing side,” Nasser Hussain commented.

The Green Shirts suffered a five-wicket defeat in the first warm-up game against New Zealand and will face Australia today in the second warm-up match.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Babar Azam-led side will kick off their World Cup 2023 campaign against the Netherlands on October 6.