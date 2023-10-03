University of Health Sciences Launches Pakistan’s First Medico-Legal Examination Course

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Oct 3, 2023 | 12:14 pm

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has become Pakistan’s first institute to offer a certificate in Medico-legal Examination.

The course will focus on forensic medicine and medical jurisprudence to enhance skills, ethics, and professionalism in medico-legal practice.

During the medico-legal process, a doctor is responsible for examining victims of different crimes such as accidents, assaults and potential murders at an authorized health facility. This is the first step in the investigation which documents the injuries suffered by the victim.

Last year, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the Punjab government to enhance the expertise of examiners in medico-legal cases. The court had issued strict directions to relevant authorities to make sure that medical examiners are well qualified to handle such crucial cases.

About the Course

This course has been created as a result of joint efforts by the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHC), Health Information & Service Delivery Unit (HISDU), Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA), and UHS.

It has been designed as four weeks hands-on training program, split into sections. The purpose of this course is to provide practical training to Medical Officers (MOs), Women Medical Officers (WMOs), and Dental Surgeons across Punjab.

According to the details of the training, the course includes various subjects such as Toxicology, Traumatology, Autopsy, Medical Law, Ethics, Medico-legal Report Writing, Identification, Sample Handling, Preservation, and Electronic Data Management.

Forensic Medicine Department at Jinnah Campus UHS, Services Hospital Lahore, Jinnah Hospital Lahore, Lahore General Hospital, and PFSA have been chosen as the training centers.

The Punjab government plans to train 400 individuals in the next two years. Every batch will comprise of 40 candidates per month. Their tasks will include finishing logbook assignments and submit portfolios for evaluation as  part of the certification examination.

