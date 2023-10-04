3G/4G Users in Pakistan Increase by 0.85 Million in August

The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan increased by 0.85 million from 125.76 million at the end of July to 126.61 million at the end of August 2023, according to the latest data issued by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The Monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration increased from 52.83 percent by the end of July 2023 to 53.1 percent by the end of August.

ALSO READ ECC Approves Telecom Infrastructure Sharing Framework

The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan decreased from 190.55 million by the end of July to 190.44 million by the end of August 2023. The cellular teledensity has declined from 80.04 percent by the end of July to 79.87 percent by end August 2023. Total teledensity decreased from 81.12 percent by the end of July 2023 to 80.95 percent by the end of August.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users declined from 4.300 million by the end of July to 4.148 million by the end August registering a decrease of 0.152 million. Jazz 4G users increased from 42.769 million by end July to 43.010 million by end August.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 2.479 million by end July to 2.425 million by end August , while the number of 4G users increased from 32.927 million by end July to 33.269 million by end August.

ALSO READ Govt to Bring Ordinance for Setting Up Telecom Tribunal

Telenor 3G subscribers decreased 2.761 million by end July to 2.720 million by end August while the number of 4G users of Telenor increased from 23.150 million by end July to 23.260 million by end August.

Ufone 3G users stood at 2.676 million by end August compared to 2.691 million by end July. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 13.206 million by end July to 13.616 million by end August registering a 0.41 million increase during the period under review.